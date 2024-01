Corporate Deal

Genesee & Wyoming, a short line railroad holding company, and Grupo Mexico announced a joint venture agreement on Tuesday. Darien, Connecticut-based Genesee & Wyoming was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Caroline Phillips, William Sheehan, Sophie Staples and Anthony Vernace. Counsel information for Grupo Mexico was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

January 04, 2024, 11:42 AM

