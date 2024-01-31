Corporate Deal

Restoration Forest Products Group, a sustainable forestry and wood products manufacturing company, has secured $95 million in additional funding from funds managed by Invesco Senior Secured Management. The funds will be used to advance the company's mission to restore 2.4 million acres of Arizona’s forests and aid in reducing catastrophic wildfire risks in the region. Bellemont, Arizona-based Restoration Forest was counseled by Potter Anderson & Corroon. Counsel information for Invesco, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 31, 2024, 10:58 AM

nature of claim: /