Funds advised by Thoma Bravo portfolio company SailPoint Parent LP, together with its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary SailPoint Technologies UK Ltd., have agreed to acquire Osirium Technologies plc for approximately 6.6 million pounds ($8.3 million). The transaction, announced Aug. 30, is expected to be completed during the last quarter of 2023. Austin, Texas-based SailPoint was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Vincent Bergin, David Higgins and Francesca Storey-Harris. Osirium Technologies, which is based in Reading, United Kingdom, was advised by Blake Morgan.

September 01, 2023, 10:35 AM

