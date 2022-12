Corporate Deal

Arizona Lithium Ltd. has agreed to acquire Prairie Lithium Corp., a private lithium resource and technology developer, for approximately 70.6 million Canadian dollars ($52 million). The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close in Feb. 2023. Canada-based Prairie Lithium is represented by a Stikeman Elliott team. Counsel information for Arizona Lithium was not immediately available.

December 21, 2022, 11:44 AM