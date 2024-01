Corporate Deal

Citizens Financial Group Inc. was counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell in a debt offering valued at $1.25 billion. The notes come due 2030. Underwriters for the offering, including Barclays, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs Group, were advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team that included partners Matthew Brigham and Elizabeth Dyer and David Lopez.

January 22, 2024, 1:19 PM

