Corporate Deal

GeoPura, a renewable energy generation firm, announced that it has secured 36 million pounds ($43 million) in a Series A funding round led by GM Ventures, and co-led by Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital with participation from SWEN CP and Siemens Energy Ventures. United Kingdom-based GeoPura was led by a Taylor Wessing team including partner Howard Palmer. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.