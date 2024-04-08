Corporate Deal

Compass Group has agreed to sell GR Servicos e Alimentacao Ltda to GPS Participacoes e Empreendimentos S.A. in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. Compass Group was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Tristan Brown, Grenfel Calheiros, Todd Crider, Jonathan Goldstein, Peter Guryan, Sarah Lindley and Ben Spiers. Counsel information for GPS Participacoes was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 08, 2024, 4:24 PM

