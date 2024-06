Corporate Deal

HI Consult GmbH has agreed to sell a stake in Garderos GmbH to funds advised by EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH in a deal guided by Jones Day and Noerr. Financial terms were not disclosed. HI Consult and Garderos were represented by Jones Day partner Martin Schulz. Munich-based EMERAM Capital was advised by a Noerr team that included partners Lorenz Jarass and Christoph Thiermann.

