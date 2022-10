Corporate Deal

BP has agreed to acquire Archaea Energy for a total enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion, including $800 million net debt. The transaction, announced Oct. 17, is expected to close by the end of 2022. London-based BP is advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partners Jenny Hochenberg and Ethan Klingsberg. Counsel information for Archaea Energy, based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Energy

October 17, 2022, 10:07 AM