Sidley Austin has counseled Bilkul Football WBA in connection with its agreement to acquire West Bromwich Albion Football Club. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Sidley Austin team was led by partners Adam Runcorn, Irwin Raij and James Crooks. Counsel information for West Bromwich, which is based in Bromwich, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

February 29, 2024, 9:15 AM

