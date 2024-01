Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance has advised Van Eck Digital Assets, together with its affiliates, VanEck, in connection with the registration and launch of the first spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. The ETF VanEck Bitcoin Trust offers investors access to the market for bitcoin. The Clifford Chance team was led by partner Cliff Cone.

January 12, 2024, 11:29 AM

