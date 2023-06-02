Corporate Deal

PW Consortium, a private consortium of family offices and financial institutions led by Wincoram Asset Management LLC, has acquired natural gas producer PureWest Energy LLC in a $1.8 billion all-cash transaction. Houston-based Wincoram was advised by a Jackson Walker team led by partner Joe Flack. O’Melveny & Myers and David B. Denechaud PLLC also advised PW. PureWest, which is based in Denver, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners John Grand, Jim Fox and Shay Kuperman.

Energy

June 02, 2023, 11:34 AM

nature of claim: /