Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided BNP Paribas, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Financial Group and Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.9 billion. The issuance was announced Nov. 7 by San Diego-based Qualcomm. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer and Derek Dostal.