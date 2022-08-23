Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Pharos Capital Group announced that it has sold its stake in portfolio company TechLab Inc., a diagnostic product manufacturer and developer, to SSI Diagnostica, a portfolio company of the private investment firm Adelis Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Pharos Capital was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Jeffrey Chapman. Counsel information for SSI Diagnostica, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 23, 2022, 7:54 AM