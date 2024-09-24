Corporate Deal

A trio of law firms have guided Smartsheet, a work management software provider, in connection with an acquisition by funds managed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $8.4 billion. Bellevue, Washington-based Smartsheet was represented by a Fenwick & West team led by corporate group chair Alan Smith. Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by New York-based partners Anthony Vernace and William Allen. Vista Equity was counseled by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jonathan Davis, Ari Levi, Andrew Norwich and Stuart Casillas.

Banking & Financial Services

September 24, 2024, 3:42 PM