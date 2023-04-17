Corporate Deal

Prestatech, an underwriting platform developer for banks and financial institutions, has secured 4 million euros ($4.4 million) in a Series A funding round led by CDP Venture Capital sgr, with participation from Alchimia spA and Vantage 20 SA. Italy-based CDP Venture was advised by a Squire Patton Boggs team led by partners Fabio Borggreve, Sara Belotti and Daniela Sabelli. Counsel information for Prestatech, which is based in Berlin, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 17, 2023, 10:21 AM

