Corporate Deal

GigCapital7 Corp., a blank check company, filed with the SEC on Aug. 28 for a $200 million IPO. The Palo Alto, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by DLA Piper. The underwriters, led by Craft Capital Management, are represented by Lucosky Brookman LLP.

Investment Firms

August 30, 2024, 8:45 AM