Corporate Deal

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has announced the acquisition of Mueller Supply Co., a leading manufacturer of residential metal roofing and components and steel buildings in Texas and the Southwest, for a purchase price of $475 million. Cary, North Carolina-based Cornerstone was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Mehdi Ansari, Heather Coleman and Renata Hesse. Counsel information for Orange, Texas-based Mueller was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

July 17, 2024, 1:08 PM