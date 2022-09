Corporate Deal

MN8 Energy Inc., a renewable energy company, filed with the SEC on Sept. 12 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The New York-based company is advised by Vinson & Elkins partners Douglas McWilliams and Sarah Morgan. The underwriters, led by BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Gregory Rodgers and Brittany D. Ruiz.