Corporate Deal

Huron Capital and TriStruX announced that it has acquired fiber optic splicing and specialty construction services provider Hess Broadband Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clifton, New Jersey-based TriStruX was advised by Honigman. Counsel information for Hess Broadband, which is based in Ivyland, Pennsylvania, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

October 05, 2022, 9:06 AM