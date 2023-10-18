Corporate Deal

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Olink Holding AB from Summa Equity for $3.1 billion. The transaction was announced Oct. 17. Thermo Fisher was represented by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Advokatfirman Vinge KB. Olink was counseled by Baker McKenzie. Summa Equity was advised by Ropes & Gray. J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, acting as financial advisors to Olink, were represented by Debevoise & Plimpton and Sullivan & Cromwell, respectfully.

Technology

October 18, 2023, 5:55 PM

