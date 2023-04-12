Corporate Deal

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd., an artificial intelligence-focused medical diagnostics company, is going public via SPAC merger with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I. As a result of the merger, Spectral AI will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $170 million. The transaction, announced April 11, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Dallas-based Spectral was represented by Reed Smith. Rosecliff Acquisition was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners C. Michael Chitwood and P. Michelle Gasaway.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 12, 2023, 11:37 AM

nature of claim: /