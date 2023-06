Corporate Deal

Sullivan & Cromwell represented Goldman Sachs Asset Management in connection with the acquisition by Falcon Bidco AS, a company indirectly wholly owned by infrastructure funds managed by Goldman Sachs, of an ownership stake in Frøy ASA. The Sullivan & Cromwell team was led by partner Juan Rodriguez. Falcon Bidco, was advised by Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS and Linklaters. Frøy was represented by Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS.

June 06, 2023

