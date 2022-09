Corporate Deal

Opti-Harvest Inc., an agricultural technology company focused on light alerting filters used to improve crop yields, filed an initial public offering with the SEC on Aug. 31. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Los Angeles-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by the Law Offices of Thomas Puzzo; and Clark Hill. The underwriters, led by WestPark Capital Inc., are represented by Blank Rome.

Agriculture

September 01, 2022, 8:24 AM