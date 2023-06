Corporate Deal

Maritime Partners LLC, a provider of maritime financing services, was counseled by Vedder Price in a debt offering worth $235.3 million. The Vedder Price team was led by partners John T. Blatchford, John F. Imhof Jr., Matthew P. Larvick, Joel R. Thielen and Clay C. Thomas.

June 01, 2023, 12:07 PM

