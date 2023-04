Corporate Deal

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that it has acquired H.I.G. Capital's portfolio company Buck, a retirement consultancy firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. Capital was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Michele Cumpston. Counsel information for Arthur J. Gallagher, which is based in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 9:10 AM

