Specialty chemicals manufacturer DIC Corp. has acquired PCAS Canada Inc., a manufacturer of polymers for semiconductor fabrication, from chemical maker PCAS S.A. Financial terms were not disclosed. DIC, headquartered in Tokyo, was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Benjamin Lang. Counsel information was not immediately available for Rhone, France-based PCAS or Quebec-based PCAS Canada.

June 07, 2023, 10:51 AM

