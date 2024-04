Corporate Deal

Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies Holding plc and Elliott Investment Management announced the establishment of a cooperation agreement on Monday. Attleboro, Massachusetts-based Sensata Technologies was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore partners Richard Hall, Minh Ngo and Andrew Wark. Counsel information for Elliott Investment, which is based in West Palm Beach, Florida, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 30, 2024, 12:36 PM

nature of claim: /