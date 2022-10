Corporate Deal

LyondellBasell Industries and 23 Oaks Investment GmbH announced the formation of a joint venture to create sorting and recycling facility, Source One Plastics, on Tuesday. The Netherlands-based LyondellBasell turned to Jones Day partner Martin Schulz. Counsel information for 23 Oaks Investment, based in Leiferde, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 17, 2022, 8:18 AM