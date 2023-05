Corporate Deal

GEN Restaurant Group Inc., a Korean BBQ restaurant chain with 32 locations in the US, filed with the SEC on May 26 for a $25 million IPO. The Cerritos, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Michael Flynn and Peter Wardle. The underwriters, led by Roth Capital Partners LLC, are represented by Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth partner Ryan Wilkins.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 30, 2023, 12:40 PM

nature of claim: /