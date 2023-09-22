Corporate Deal

Clinical stage biotechnology company Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. has agreed to merge with Applied Molecular Transport Inc. in a deal guided by Fox Rothschild and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The transaction, announced Sept. 21, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gainesville, Florida-based Cyclo was advised by Fox Rothschild. Applied Molecular, which is based in Menlo Park, California, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini team.

