Corporate Deal

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. announced that it has agreed to merge with carbon product manufacturer Arq Ltd. The transaction, announced Aug. 19, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Advanced Emissions is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partner Jonathan Whalen. Counsel information for Arq Ltd., which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

August 22, 2022, 8:56 AM