Corporate Deal

Morrison Foerster advised Palladium Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, on a definitive agreement to sell its majority interest in Trachte LLC, a provider of highly engineered protection and control buildings with mission critical applications, to nVent Electric plc for $695 million. The Morrison & Foerster team was led by partners Patrick Huard.

Real Estate

June 10, 2024, 5:48 PM

nature of claim: /