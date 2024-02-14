Corporate Deal

Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management, Stellex Capital Management and credit funds managed by Man GLG have agreed to sell construction products provider Officine Maccaferri SpA to Ambienta in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. The transaction, announced Feb. 12, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Carlyle Group, Stellex and Man GLC were represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Stefano Sciolla. Counsel information for Ambienta, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

February 14, 2024, 9:26 AM

