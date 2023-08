Corporate Deal

Private equity firm MiddleGround Capital announced that its has acquired leading manufacturer and motorsports transmission company Xtrac from Inflexion. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lexington, Kentucky-based MiddleGround Capital was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by partners Oliver Marcuse. Counsel information for Xtrac, which is based in Berkshire, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

August 03, 2023, 7:48 AM

