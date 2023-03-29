Corporate Deal

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc. have announced a collaboration agreement where the two companies plan to develop and commercialize T cell (Treg) therapies for autoimmune diseases. Under the agreement, Regeneron will grant Sonoma with $75 million in upfront payments, including a $30 million equity investment. San Francisco-based Sonoma was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Judith Hasko. Counsel information for Regeneron, based in Tarrytown, New York, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 29, 2023, 10:50 AM

