Corporate Deal

Zelis Healthcare Inc. announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Payer Compass, a reimbursement and claims pricing platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bedminster, New Jersey-based Zelis was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Payer Compass, which is based in Plano, Texas, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Health Care

September 22, 2022, 8:20 AM