Corporate Deal

SWK Holdings Corp. was counseled by Goodwin Procter in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $35 million. The Goodwin Procter team was led by partners Rachael Bushey and Justin Platt. Duane Morris counseled underwriters B. Riley Securities Inc. The Duane Morris team included partner Dean Colucci. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

September 18, 2023, 8:31 AM

nature of claim: /