Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. registered with the SEC on Aug. 21 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The South Bend, Indiana-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Shutts & Bowen partners Thomas Cookson, Alfred Smith and Shapiro Sher. The underwriters, led by Compass Point and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., were represented by Foley & Lardner partners Curt Creely and Carolyn Long.
Real Estate
August 22, 2023, 11:52 AM