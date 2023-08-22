Corporate Deal

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. registered with the SEC on Aug. 21 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The South Bend, Indiana-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Shutts & Bowen partners Thomas Cookson, Alfred Smith and Shapiro Sher. The underwriters, led by Compass Point and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., were represented by Foley & Lardner partners Curt Creely and Carolyn Long.

August 22, 2023, 11:52 AM

