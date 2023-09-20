Corporate Deal

Conduent has agreed to sell BenefitWallet’s Health Savings Account portfolio to health savings account administrator HealthEquity Inc. for approximately $425 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in multiple tranches during the first half of 2024. Florham Park, New Jersey-based Conduent was represented by Holland & Knight. HealthEquity, which is based in Draper, Utah, was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Matthew Haddad and Erin Kinney.

