Pathos AI Inc. has agreed to acquire precision oncology company Rain Oncology Inc. for $50 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in Jan. 2024. Mississauga, Canada-based Pathos AI was advised by Goodwin Procter. Rain Oncology, which is based in Newark, California, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Ryan Murr and Robert Phillips.

December 14, 2023, 11:33 AM

