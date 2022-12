Corporate Deal

Magna International has agreed to acquire Veoneer's active safety business unit from SSW Partners for $1.5 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Dec. 20, is expected to close in 2023. Aurora, Canada-based Magna is advised by a Sidley Austin team that includes New York-based partners Gabe Saltarelli and Jessica Wood. SW Partners, based in New York, sought counsel from Davis Polk & Wardwell and Baker Botts.

Automotive

December 20, 2022, 11:48 AM