Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided Spectris plc and its subsidiary Hottinger Bruel & Kjaer GmbH in connection with the acquisition of piezoelectric sensor provider Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH for 133.5 million euros ($147 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 5, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Ludwig Hartenau. Counsel information for Piezocryst was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 12, 2024, 8:14 AM