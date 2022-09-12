Corporate Deal

Vitro Biopharma Inc., a biotechnology company targeting autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders, registered with the SEC on Sept. 9 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Denver-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Polsinelli partners David Babiarz and Scott Berdan. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity LLC, are represented by Blank Rome partners Patrick Egan, Hank Gracin and Leslie Marlow.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 12, 2022, 7:46 AM