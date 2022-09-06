Corporate Deal

EnPro Industries Inc. has agreed to sell GGB, a surface engineering business unit, to The Timken Co. for $305 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close by the end of this year. Charlotte, North Carolina-based EnPro Industries sought counsel from Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson and Bird & Bird. The Timken Co., which is based in North Canton, Ohio, is advised by a Jones Day team that includes partners James Dougherty and Erin de la Mare.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 06, 2022, 9:09 AM