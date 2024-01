Corporate Deal

The Stephens Group has agreed to sell industrial mechanical contractor Summit Industrial Construction to Comfort Systems USA in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Stephens Group was represented by a Jones Day team led by partners Patrick Baldwin and Bryan Davis. Counsel information for Comfort Systems, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

January 09, 2024, 10:55 AM

