Corporate Deal

KKR & Co., Telefonica Hispanoamerica SL and Entel Peru announced the establishment of a partnership on Friday to build Peru's first nationwide open access wholesale fiber optics company. KKR plans to make an additional investment of $200 million. New York-based KKR was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners M. Haire, Nancy Mehlman, Etienne Renaudeau, Adam Shapiro and William Smolinski. Counsel information for Telefonica, which is based in Lima, Peru, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 11, 2023, 9:52 AM

