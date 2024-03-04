Corporate Deal

Solor Bioenergy Group, a supplier of renewable energy in Sweden, Norway and Poland, was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt offering valued at 22 billion Swedish krona ($2.1 billion). The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by debt finance partners James Boswell, James McGivern and Tina Xu. Latham & Watkins advised the underwriters in connection with the financing. The Latham & Watkins team was led by London-based infrastructure partners Conrad Andersen and Seonaid Todisco.

Renewable Energy

March 04, 2024, 8:49 AM

nature of claim: /