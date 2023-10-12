Corporate Deal

Ares Management Corporation and Vinci Partners Investments announced that they have reached an agreement to form a strategic partnership to accelerate the growth of Vinci's platform in Latin America and to collaborate on distribution, product development and other business opportunities. In connection with the formation of the partnership, an affiliate of Ares will concurrently make a $100 million investment in new convertible preferred shares to be issued by Vinci. New York-based Ares was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Vinci Partners, based in Sao Paulo, was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

