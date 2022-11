Corporate Deal

BlockFi Inc., a cryptocurrency lender, and eight of its affiliates commenced voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Jersey City, New Jersey-based BlockFi Inc. is advised by Haynes and Boone; Kirkland & Ellis and Cole Schotz.

Cryptocurrency

November 29, 2022, 8:24 AM